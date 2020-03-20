NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Floyd County Health Department turned its parking lot into a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on Friday.

The testing is not for walk-ins. Patients being tested were all prescreened by their healthcare provider or the health department. After passing the screening, they were given a time to show up at for the test.

"We want to make sure that the tests we're doing are people that have the need to be tested. If you're the worried well and you don't fit criteria, the screening process will keep you from clogging up the line from somebody who really needs it," said Dr. Thomas Harris, the public health officer in Floyd County.

Dr. Harris said since Friday was the first day for this type of testing, patients were scheduled to arrive in 10 minute intervals.

"This is a pilot study. It's a true experiment," said Harris. "We're trying to make sure that it works. So far it's worked great. So we know now that we can cut down on the time in between people but we still think that screening is essential."

Harris said on Friday that the health department had 150 test kits. Tests are being run by a non-governmental lab. Harris said the health department does have access to more kits.

"There are more viral transport kits available, its just a matter of the system being able to tolerate the number that comes through it," said Harris. "At this point, it's actually more getting the tests run at a facility as opposed to a collection issue."

The health department plans to contact everyone tested, no matter their results. Harris says results could take several days.

The drive-thru test for prescreened patients is planned to continue in Floyd County next week.

