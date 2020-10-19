Floyd County mask mandate extended through end of December

The Health Department stressed the importance of adhering to guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

FLOYD COUNTY, Indiana — Following a record week for new COVID-19 cases across the Hoosier state, Floyd County has extended the county-wide mask mandate through the end of December.

In a press release, the Floyd Co. Health Department said that while Indiana is opening up more restrictions with the move into Phase 5 of reopening, adhering to guidelines to slow the spread is the most effective strategy.

All individuals must wear a face covering while they are in public especially while inside.

The exceptions to the mandate are children under two, individuals in respiratory distress, individuals who are hearing impaired and need to remove facial coverings to communicate, among others.

“Floyd County has seen improvement in the overall index rates of illness," said Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris. “The index has dropped for the last 2 weeks from 8.9 to 5.1. However, the Floyd County Health Department has noted spikes in rates after reopening phases in the past; we hope to mitigate this by continuing the Mask Mandate until at least December 31st.”

The index had peaked at 20.9 in mid-April, and had dropped to 1.3 in late June.

Floyd Co. Health Department says nothing in the order reduces or eliminates the requirements imposed by the executive orders by Gov. Holcomb or orders from other regulating governmental agencies.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.