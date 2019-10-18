GEORGETOWN, Ind. — The Sellersburg Police Department has declared a Silver Alert in the search for a missing 28-year-old Georgetown man.

Adam Seth Persons is 5'10" and 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and Fila shoes. He was driving a green 2003 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate 614RJY.

Police said Persons is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. People with information are asked to contact the Sellersburg Police Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.

