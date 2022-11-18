Floyd County man arrested for possession of child pornography

Wiley Jones is currently sitting in Floyd County Jail.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany man is behind bars after Indiana State Police arrested and charged him on Thursday afternoon for possessing child pornography.

A Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reportedly led to 59-year-old Wiley Jones' arrest.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police - Internet Crimes Against Children task force in Sellersburg began their investigation in September of 2022 after they received a cyber tip report indicating an account possibly contained child pornography images or video files, according to an ISP press release.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives reportedly requested a search warrant through the Floyd County Superior Court.

As a result of the request, on Nov. 17, members of the Indiana ICAC task force, along with members of the United States Secret Service, executed the search warrant at a Captain Frank Road address in New Albany.

Following the search and continued investigation, Investigators arrested Jones on three separate counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Each count is reportedly a level 5 Felony.

Wiley Jones was transported to the Floyd County Jail without further incident, according to the release.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.