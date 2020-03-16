FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Floyd County has seen its second case of the coronavirus. The health department released that the second patient is currently hospitalized.

Leaders in the county are bracing for more.

"It is a pandemic so we're trying to increase a lot of social spacing," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said.

Gahan called for city park facilities to close starting at 6 a.m. Monday. He also announced Monday that he is reducing staffing in City Hall.

"During these next few weeks it's really important that we do everything we can do to limit social contact, create distance between other people," he said. "But don't be afraid. We are going to get through this, there's no doubt."

Gahan is encouraging anyone who can work from home to do so. He says he plans to call on state leaders to prioritize testing accessibility.

"You're going to expect communication from the city of New Albany to ask where is the state with testing? We'd like to see more testing. Everyone that wants a test should be able to be tested, just to relieve some of their fears," Gahan said. "I'm just doing my part to make sure the statehouse knows my concerns and knows the concerns of small businesses, people that are working every day to make a living."

County leaders say they are meeting on a daily basis to make sure that the county is poised to handle any spread that it does see of the coronavirus.

Commissioners met Monday morning with department heads and said they are working together to identify the essential and crucial services. They plan to review the responses again Tuesday.

"This thing evolves. You might have a plan but it's dynamic. It might change from day to day," Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said.

The Plan Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday and the Historic Preservation Commission meeting for Wednesday have been canceled.

Leaders are asking that residents continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing.

"Remain calm and trust the officials," County Commissioner Tim Kamer said. "We're working really closely with the CDC and the health department to make sure that we've got the most accurate and up to date information."

That information can be found on the county's website.

