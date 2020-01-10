Floyd County jail renovation project near completion

"We more than likely prevented lawsuits from overcrowding and just deplorable conditions that the jail was in."

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A multi-million dollar project to give the Floyd County Jail a facelift is finally nearing completion, nearly two years after construction started.

The renovation didn't expand the building at all but increased the number of inmates the jail can hold to 363.

"We took two areas and converted them from what they originally were, to housing units," said Floyd County Jail Commander Captain David Furman.

Furman said the biggest benefit of the renovation is the added space, as the jail previously struggled with overcrowding.

"We regularly had more than 100 inmates sleeping on the floor," said Furman.

Furman says construction is about 95 percent done. The jail has new lighting, plumbing, HVAC and recreational spaces. It also has boosted security both in cameras and in equipment, including a body scanner that scans inmates coming in.

"The body scanner was a huge thing for our jail," said Furman. "That just brought a whole new level of work capacity that we had never experienced."

The jail also has a new system that shrinkwraps each person's property when they come in.

"That's a tremendous benefit for us," said Furman.

The price tag on the project stirred up some controversy when it was approved, but for Furman said it was necessary to provide livable conditions.

"Our jail was in such horrible conditions, and we had to do what was right. Even though they're incarcerated people, we had to do what was right," he said. "This was just the next thing that needed to be done to get us through several more years. We think it will last 10 to 15 years."

But Furman said for now the jail is more efficient and safer. He also said this project will save the county money in the long run.

"We more than likely prevented lawsuits from overcrowding and just deplorable conditions that the jail was in," he said.