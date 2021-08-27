Don't panic: Floyd County EMA holding 'full-scale exercise' Friday

The exercise helps identify gaps when an emergency situation may happen. First responders will be in the area but there is no real emergency.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — If you see a large number of emergency vehicles in Floyd County, there's no reason for concern. The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) said they are leading a "full-scale exercise" on Friday.

The exercise will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Gary Cavan Park in Georgetown, Ind.

Emergency vehicles and first responders will run through practice and training exercises to prepare for the event of a local emergency or disaster.

Crews will use this time to identify gaps in their emergency planning process and work on solutions so they will be ready for a real emergency.

