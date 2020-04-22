NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Floyd County Health Department announced that one transitional care community has had more than 50 positive COVID-19 tests.

Providence, a Diversicare transitional care community on Charlestown Road, has tested all consenting patients, finding more than 50 positive tests. The FCHD said not all tests are people who are currently asymptomatic.

The first cases were reported over three weeks ago. Thirteen staff members have tested positive. At this time, five deaths have been connected to the outbreak.

Patients have been moved into areas to help care for all positive patients. Staff will be screened before their shifts start. Providence will not take new patients for at least the next seven days.

The FCHD said both their department and the Indiana State Department of Health have continued to work with Providence and will continue to provide training and personal protective equipment.

