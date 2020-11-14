Five church members die in one week, at least two had COVID-19, family says

One family of a late church member told WHAS11 they do not know how their loved one got the virus and do not blame the church.

MADISON, Ind. — A Madison, Indiana place of worship was filled with grief after at least five members of the Kent Christian Church congregation passed away this week, according to the church’s Facebook page.

Family confirmed to WHAS 11 News that at least two of the church members did have COVID-19.

“We know we had some individuals pass away. We’re not sure if those deaths are going to be attributed to COVID or not,” said Blythe Couch with the Jefferson County, Indiana Health Department.



The church would not confirm if COVID-19 contributed to the cause of death in each case. Church also leaders declined to make any comments out of privacy for these families, but did express sincere condolences on social media.



The Indiana State Department of Health reported 738 positive cases in Jefferson County since the end of March.



According to the Health Department, six people in Jefferson County have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, but that number could change based on recent events.



“Six isn't a lot comparatively, but for those six families, it's a lot,” said Couch.



Couch said it's not unusual for a virus to spread at a church.

“We know there are a few in the area that have a had a splattering of cases here and there,” she explained.

Couch encourages those who choose to go in person over online services to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands.

One family of a late church member told WHAS11 they do not know how their loved one got the virus and do not blame the church.

