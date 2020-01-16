JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Chick-fil-A's first Jeffersonville location will open Thursday, Jan. 23.

The 12-hour grand opening "campout" for the Jefferson Commons location will begin Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.

Chick-fil-A said up to 100 adults can win a year of free Chick-fil-A meals. Official rules for the campout can be found on the restaurant's website.

The city first announced a groundbreaking for the location on E. 10th Street Aug. 20, 2019. The spot will be the 14th Chick-fil-A within a 25-mile radius of Louisville.

