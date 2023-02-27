Clarksville Roosters a 'total loss' after devastating fire

Fire officials say no one was hurt, but the building is not salvageable.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at the Roosters on Greentree Boulevard in Clarksville.

The southern Indiana restaurant caught fire at around 5 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.

Firefighters on scene found the restaurant filled with smoke. Crews began attacking the fire but soon had to take defensive measures due to the amount of smoke and intense heat.

Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said several pieces of furniture and equipment caught fire, making the situation more difficult.

“The building has one common attic space which allowed the fire to travel to the whole building,” Skaggs said. “The building has already suffered two collapses because of that, so we decided to go to defensive mode to protect our firefighters.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Skaggs said crews will use ladders and drones to safely determine what caused the fire.

Skaggs said no one was injured in the fire. However, the building is a total loss. He says he feels for the owners and employees of Roosters.

“I hate this for our community because this is an important business and a popular community gathering space for local residents,” Skaggs said. “Especially with March Madness coming up, this will be a major loss for the business and for our community.”

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

