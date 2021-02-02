1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Jeffersonville fire

One person was pronounced dead and another was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — One person has died and another taken to the hospital after a fire in Jeffersonville late Monday night, JFD public information officer Justin Ames confirmed to WHAS11.

Ames said they received the call of a fire on Pratt Street at around 10:30 p.m. Crews were on scene within two minutes, finding a victim during their initial search.

The victim was pronounced dead. Another person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries, but their condition is currently unknown. The fire was brought under control within about 30 minutes with no injuries to any firefighters.

Both Jeffersonville Fire and Police are investigating the fire. Ames said they do not know what was a factor in the fire, but stressed that everyone should make sure smoke detectors are working in their homes for early detection.

No additional information was released on the victim.

