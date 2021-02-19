Multiple boats catch fire at Dubois County marina

Dubois, Celestine and Schnellville fire crews are still at the scene.

CELESTINE, Ind. — Three fire departments are working on a fire at the Hoosier Hills Marina in Celestine, Ind. Friday morning.

Dubois County dispatch said they received a call of a houseboat fire at around 9 a.m. The fire spread to several other homes. Dubois, Celestine and Schnellville fire crews are still at the scene.

Dispatch said there has been no indication of injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.

WHAS11 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide more information when it is received.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.