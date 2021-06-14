Sheriff's deputies found the 1892 building fully engulfed by fire around around 2:15 a.m.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Bartholomew County lost a piece of history early Monday when an overnight fire destroyed a one-room country schoolhouse east of Columbus.

Sheriff's deputies found the 1892 building near the intersection of county roads 250 North and 500 East engulfed by fire around around 2:15 a.m.

Three fire departments from Columbus, Clay Township and Clifford responded and put out the fire.

Nobody was hurt. The cause of the fire has not been released, but officials in Bartholomew County tell 13News it was possibly arson.