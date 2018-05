JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – A family is safe following a fire that destroyed their home Sunday.

It happened on MacKensie Drive off New Chapel Road just before 6 p.m.

It’s not clear what caused the fire but officials believe it started in the garage.

The Jeep inside was completely charred.

The family was at home when the fire started but were able to make it out without any injuries.

