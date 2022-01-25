Final phase: Work to continue this summer on New Albany's Main Street Revitalization Project

The final phase will focus on similar improvements including new sidewalks and safety for motorists and pedestrians from State Street to East 5th Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plans are expected to resume this summer for New Albany’s Main Street Revitalization Project.

The project, which started in 2014 and aims to improve safety, saw new sidewalks, multi-model transportation, improved lighting, and enhanced pedestrian safety brought to the historic neighborhood.

The final phase will focus on similar improvements from State Street to East 5th Street.

“The new phase promises to deliver a more attractive, better functioning, and all around more safe living experience for downtown businesses, residents, and shoppers,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a statement.

Before construction begins in June, utility work is expected.

The projected cost of the project is estimated at $3 million but city officials said it’s an 80/20 match with the federal government. This means New Albany would be responsible for 20% of the project’s cost.

Work is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

For more information on the project and to see renderings, click here.

