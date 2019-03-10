INDIANA, USA — (WHAS11)-Officials say records found in the doctor's home indicate that the remains were the result of procedures conducted in Indiana in the early 2000s



Dr. Ulrich Klopfer who died in September 2019 once operated three abortion clinics in Indiana before they were closed.

RELATED: More than 2,000 fetal remains found on deceased doctor's property



Klopfer was a longtime doctor at an abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana, which reportedly closed after the state revoked his license in 2015.

The Indiana State Department of Health had issued complaints against the clinic, accusing it of lacking a registry of patients and not following policies regarding medical abortions.

RELATED: Indiana AG to discuss probe of late abortion doc's clinics

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.