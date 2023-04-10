Federal agents seized more than 40 firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and approximately 90 dogs during the August raids.

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI said a fugitive wanted on drug trafficking and dog fighting charges connected to Aug. 31 raids is under arrest.

Maurice Ervin was arrested Tuesday morning in Indianapolis.

Federal agents are still searching for Gregory Henderson Jr.

He is accused of conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine; conspiracy to engage in money laundering; and conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture.

According to the FBI, Henderson is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and the FBI said to not approach him.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Henderson's arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit the tip on the FBI's website.

Previously, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced federal charges against 21 people in a drug trafficking and dog fighting investigation in central Indiana.

Officials say properties in Kentucky and Ohio were raided, as well at the end of August.

"The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, with assistance from numerous partner agencies, conducted multiple arrest and search operations that disrupted the criminal activities of the neighborhood-based gang known as the '34th Street Gangster Disciples,' who are primarily located on the east side of Indianapolis," FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herb Stapleton said at the time.

Federal agents seized more than 40 firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and approximately 90 dogs.

The following people have been indicted and face the following charges:

Tyrone Bell, 52 — Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

David Bennett, 40 — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Edward Bronaugh, 57 — Conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture

James Croons, 34 — Conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture

Ramiro Rico De Leon, 31, of Mexico — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine; and conspiracy to engage in money laundering

Erick Foster, 33 — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Gregory Easter, 35 — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Lauren Eggert, 32 — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Maurice Ervin, 44 — Conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture

Dontoria Gilbert, 36 — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Gregory Henderson, Jr., 43 — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine; conspiracy to engage in money laundering; and conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture

Marvin Johnson, Jr., 46 — Conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture

Landon Jones, 39 — Conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture

Christopher Norfolk, 48 — Conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture

Charles Richardson, III, 43 — Conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Michael Sanders, 45 — Conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture

J.C. Smith, 38 — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Quoshawn Stewart, 34 — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

George Taylor, 44 — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Donovan Tipler, 30 — Conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture

Octavio Vicencio, 32 — Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

On Aug. 31, more than 300 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed arrest and search warrants at 25 locations in central Indiana.

Investigation into drug trafficking, dog fighting

According to court documents, Henderson and Rico De Leon worked together to smuggle fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States from Mexico.

"What we do know is the source of supply was a Mexican individual connected to the Sinaloa cartel," Stapleton said.

Henderson was allegedly the main source of supply to nine of the people charged — Bennett, Easter, Eggert, Foster, Gilbert, Smith, Stewart, Taylor and Vicencio — who then allegedly dealt the drugs to buyers in Indianapolis and surrounding communities. Two of those dealers — Vicencio and Taylor — were allegedly responsible for driving drugs from Kentucky to Indiana.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement agents uncovered a dog fighting and illegal gambling ring based in Indianapolis. Ten of the people charged — Bronaugh, Croons, Ervin, Henderson, Johnson, Jones, Norfolk, Richardson, Sanders and Tipler — allegedly had dogs and kept them for the purpose of fighting.

Officials said they seized around 90 dogs.

"They are currently at a secure, undisclosed location," Myers said. "They’re all going to go through a full behavioral assessment. The goal, ultimately, is to make sure all these dogs, if possible, are adopted and placed in a safe home."

According to court documents, Ervin also participated as a referee, weighing the dogs and holding the money until the fights were finished. Croons, Ervin and Tipler were allegedly handlers, who were responsible for motivating the dogs to fight. Court documents say Jones and Norfolk served as sponsors, which meant they provided a space for the fights to take place.

Raids on Aug. 31

On Aug. 31, a spokesperson with the FBI confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting raids at several Indianapolis homes Thursday morning.

The spokesperson said raids took place at 25+ locations, including:

“The FBI, Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, IMPD, and other law enforcement agencies, are executing federal warrants at multiple locations related to a federal investigation into potential drug trafficking and animal fighting. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time," the FBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said agents made multiple arrests and seized drugs, guns, cash and dogs. The drug operation included heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

The investigation started in 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Multiple search warrants were executed in 2023, which resulted in the seizure of the following evidence:

537 grams of methamphetamine

459 grams of heroin

667.3 grams of cocaine

532.8 grams of fentanyl

More than 230 grams of marijuana

16 scales

43 firearms

More than $55,650 in cash

Approximately 90 dogs (including puppies)

Dog fighting training paraphernalia including treadmills, bite sticks and weights.

Past convictions

The U.S. Attorney's Office said multiple people in this group have a long history of dog fighting.

In 2001, IMPD officers found seven pit bulls in need of medical attention due to lack of food and water, and fresh wounds consistent with dog fighting. The dogs were found at Sanders' home in Indianapolis.

In 2005, Norfolk was convicted for torturing an animal after officers seized four dogs from his home.

On more than four occasions, officers found Ervin and Richardson engaging in dog-fighting activities. Both Ervin and Richardson have been convicted multiple times for animal torture and promoting dog fighting.

Dog fighting enterprise

Court documents allege the dog fighting enterprise was operating all the way back to at least 2001 when police were called about a dog that had been shot. When police responded, they found dogs in need of immediate care and with wounds seen in dog fighting.

In 2005, police were called to a home on 35th Street for a dog fight. Officers found injured dogs and evidence usually connected to dog fighting operations.

In 2010, officers were called to West 16th Street and found a dog-fighting pit and arena in a garage. Officers found a dog treadmill, break sticks, dog carriers, veterinary medicine, chains, scales, leashes and collars.

In May 2016, officers served a search warrant at a home on North Webster Avenue. Officers found drugs and dog-fighting evidence. Five dogs were seized.

In March 2017, officers were called to a vacant property for a dog fight. Three dogs were removed from the home, and evidence of dog fighting was also found.

In 2021, police came across a video in which a man can be heard saying, “none of these dogs are bullies, these are real pit bulls…straight game dogs…I’m about to do a little flirt work with them.” The man can then be heard saying he has dogs from Mexico to Russia and all over the United States.