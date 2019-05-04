Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the deaths of a man and his daughter who died after what appears to be a kayaking accident at Blue Grass Fish and Wildlife Area.

According to a release by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 33-year-old Joshua Varner and his 4-year-old daughter Vivian from Newburgh were kayaking on Blue Grass Pit Thursday evening. A family member became concerned when the pair had not returned and emergency services were called around 7:15 p.m.

Varner and his daughter were found floating in the water around two hours later. Joshua Varner was pronounced dead at the scene and the 4-year-old later died at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

A kayak belonging to the victims was found capsized in the water approximately 500 yards away. Officials say that at the time, the water temperature was 55 degrees and the water was about 10 feet deep where the victims were found.

The victims were not wearing life jackets when they were recovered. Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage the use of life jackets while boating on or near water.