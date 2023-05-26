Police: Fatal motorcycle crash in southern Indiana leaves man dead

Emergency units were dispatched to the Lanesville baseball and softball fields located off SR62, just west of Lanesville.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash in southern Indiana leaves a man dead.

Indiana State Police said emergency units were dispatched to the Lanesville baseball and softball fields located off SR62, just west of Lanesville, around 8:45 p.m. Thursday after 911 calls reported a motorcycle had crashed into a car in the parking lot.

ISP said the motorcycle was traveling westbound on SR62 and passed a westbound car at a high rate of speed. As the motorcycle passed the car, it drove off the north side of the highway and down an embankment. As a result, officers said it crashed with a vehicle parked in the baseball facility's parking lot.

ISP said 38-year-old Gary Graff Jr., who was the sole rider of the motorcycle, was thrown from the bike.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene. However, authorities said Graff was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.

Investigators believe speeding and alcohol may be a factor in this crash, but toxicology results are still pending.

