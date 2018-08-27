JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Four teens were killed and five others were hurt after a horrible crash in Jackson County, Indiana Saturday night. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. near the 4300 block of State Road 258 in Cortland.

Police said a group of teens was spending the night at a friend’s house for her birthday party in the area. They went outside to help the girl’s mother after her car broke down about a block away. When they were pushing the car, they were hit by another car from behind. Police said the driver of that car was coming home from the grocery store. They are still waiting on toxicology results, but don’t think drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors in this crash. They also aren’t expecting to press any charges in the case. There aren’t many overhead lights in the area, and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Carothers said the teens may have been blocking the taillights while trying to push the car from behind.

“It’s in a straight stretch of road, 40 mile per hour speed limit with just a small, older community,” Carothers said. “No matter what, we recommend when a person breaks down to get the vehicle off the roadway and off the traveled portion of the roadway and to contact the police.”

Nevaeh Law, 14, Jenna Helton, 14, and Brittany Watson, 15, died at the scene. Martin Martinez, 16, was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, but he died there. Three other teens were airlifted to Indianapolis and Louisville hospitals. One was taken to the hospital and released, and a 12-year-old girl who was riding in the stalled car was also treated and released.

Martinez was a junior at Seymour High School. His principal said he was a quiet kid who was always smiling. Helton was a freshman at Seymour. The school brought in counselors to help the students and said a lot of volunteers from local churches are also helping. They organized a vigil on the football field Sunday night. Its Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapter is also holding a vigil for the victims at the school on Wednesday morning at 7:45.

Law and Watson were both freshmen at Brownstown Central High School. The school brought in crisis counselors and companion therapy dogs. It also set up posters for each girl for students to write messages on. Its FCA chapter is hosting a vigil at the school Tuesday morning at 7:30. Freshman Destiny Root knew Law well and said those gestures from the school help the grieving process immensely.

“Nevaeh was actually one of my best friends. I met her my 7th-grade year, and we created this big group called the sisterhood. There’s seven of us. We were so close. She just always wanted to jump on you and love on you. She just had a really big heart for anyone who needed it,” Root said. “It’s really nice having a lot of people to talk to, and everyone in here is supporting each other. Everyone right now is just caring for each other, and everyone needs it.”

