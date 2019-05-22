FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — At least one person has died after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Southern Indiana Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on I-265E in Floyd County near Grant Line Road, just a few miles away from where a large sinkhole opened up on the interstate.

Police have confirmed that the accident is fatal, but officials have not said how many people were involved. I-265E is now closed in that area and westbound traffic is backed up as well.

Traffic is being diverted to the Grant Line Road exit (Exit 3).

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.