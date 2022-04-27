Family: Jeffersonville teen hit by a car on her way to school is in critical condition

Laqueeta Allen told WHAS11 News her daughter Hannah missed the bus the morning of the crash.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A 14-year-old girl was on her way to Jeffersonville High School when she was hit by a car Wednesday morning, according to the Allen family.

Laqueeta Allen told WHAS11 News her daughter Hannah, "got up for school and missed the bus. Normally she would call me but she didn't."

When Laqueeta's phone did eventually ring, a first-responder was on the other end. "They said your daughter has been in an accident...to get to Louisville, to the hospital," she said.

Hannah was in critical condition suffering from a severe brain injury, according to Laqueeta.

The crash happened on 10th Street near Meijer on Wednesday, April 20. Nearly a week later, Laqueeta said Hannah's condition has gotten worse.

Laqueeta hasn't left Norton Children's Hospital since the crash. She's taken off of work, and now she's set up this gofundme to cover expenses. She's also asking for prayers.

Neighbors, family, and even the school have reached out to help.

"Oh, so much help," she said. "Sending food, calling, texting, sending positive messages, praying."

Still, the crash has been difficult for Hannah's dad Tracy Michael Allen to process.

"Seeing not only your daughter but a piece of you laying there," he said.

They're both praying daily for the well-being of their daughter.

WHAS11 News reached out to the Jeffersonville Police Department multiple times but did not receive additional information about the crash.

