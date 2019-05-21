JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The house may be lost, but the memories don’t have to be.

A family friend of the man who was killed and his wife, still in the hospital, was roaming the Capitol Hills neighborhood on Monday hoping to pick up the pieces.

“Found pictures in my yard, found pictures here, I found pictures everywhere,” neighbor Kenneth Payton said.

The woman did not wish to be interviewed but handed out fliers to people like Payton on Assembly Road. The flier provides an email so those who find pictures or other personal belongings can connect and return them.

“I'm just trying to make sure they get back to the rightful owners,” Payton said, after giving a stack of photos to the friend.

Jeffersonville churches will host a prayer service on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church on 3209 Middle Road.

This service will be led by the Rev Dr. Nancy Woodworth-Hill of St Paul’s, and the Rev Amanda Waggoner Mead of First Christian Church and "will give the opportunity to come together as a community to pray for those who were killed, injured and impacted by this horrific explosion, and to give thanks for those who responded to this event with concern, caring and compassion."

