LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Convicted murderer Jeramy Heavrin will have to keep his name. We were in a Floyd County courtroom last month as he tried to make his case to change it.

The family of Jennifer Johnson, the woman who Heavrin murdered in 1994, opposed the name change alleging Heavrin was trying to hide from his past.

"In my opinion, him trying to change his name is trying to erase the past and erase the fact that he killed my sister. And, that's not going to work for me," Emily French, Jennifer's sister, said.

French says her family had no other option but to file an objection. Heavrin told the judge he hasn't been able to land stable employment after his 2016 release. Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson also objected to Heavrin's petition and applauds the judge's decision and the recent ruling denying the request.

"I believe that is a person is convicted of murder that the community ought to have the right if you will to know who that person is," Henderson told WHAS11.

Johnson's close friends started an online petition to get the attention of Indiana lawmakers. Current state statute does not allow convicted murders to change their names, but it was adopted after Heavrin's case.

Johnson's family, and Henderson, want to include those previously convicted of murder prior to the statute from being able to have the option to petition the courts.

"I am confident that we should be successful and it's a righteous cause as well," Henderson said.

"Never did I think we would have this type of support. It's wonderful," French said.

After Judge Terrence Cody's ruling, Johnson's family released this statement to WHAS11:

"We are extremely happy with Judge Cody's decision. His ruling sends a strong message to the public that we couldn't agree with more. The mere purpose of the name change request was to deceive and defraud others and we are grateful that was recognized. We would like to thank Judge Cody, Keith Henderson and his staff, Stan Faith, the police and all who stood with us in objection to the name change. Jenny would be proud."

