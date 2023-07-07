'Humble, servant and hero' | Fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith laid to rest

Smith received police and military honors, as he served both as a state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Family, friends, fellow troopers and soldiers, and the community are gathering Friday to honor fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith. The 33-year-old trooper was killed in the line of duty June 28.

The funeral service will be held in Greenwood and is expected to be attended by hundreds of officers from around the country.

Burial service

5:00 p.m. - The service has concluded.

4:51 p.m. - The white carnations troopers and officers are placing on the casket have a red dot in the middle. The flower symbolizes a good life, and the red dot represents his blood that was shed.

4:38 p.m. - The service has begun.

4:23 p.m. - The carriage is approaching the Heroes of Public Safety Area at Crown Hill Cemetery, which is where Trooper Smith will be laid to rest.

4:09 p.m. - The flag-draped casket has been transferred to a horse-drawn carriage.

3:56 p.m. - Officers are getting in place ahead of the service.

3:35 p.m. - The procession has reached the cemetery.

3:03 p.m. - The procession is nearing Crown Hill Cemetery.

Procession and 10-42

2:12 p.m. - An emotional moment as the final 10-42 for Trooper Aaron Smith was called.

1:55 p.m. - Hundreds of law enforcement officers are taking part in the procession.

Funeral service

12:49 p.m. - The service has concluded. Fellow law enforcement officers are now filing by and paying their respects.

12:42 p.m. - "The way Aaron lived his life, and the people he impacted, is leaving behind a legacy of strength. Because it's one thing to make yourself strong. But it's another thing entirely to strengthen those around you, to make them better, to be the example, to hold the line. And that's what Aaron did," Pastor Johnson said.

12:34 p.m. - "It's fitting that the Whiteland High School mascot is a warrior. For Trooper Aaron Smith, it's perfect. It's perfect because a warrior is someone who goes to battle. It's someone who puts their foot on the line, ready to risk anything and everything for what he or she believes is important. It's someone who shows up. Someone who's willing to do the work that no one else will do. Someone who is willing to fight tooth and nail for a cause, an idea, or the people in their lives with unmatched ferocity and intensity," said Pastor Cody Johnson.

12:25 p.m. - "The level of love shown to Aaron, the level of honor was unfathomable," said Pastor Cody Johnson.

12:17 p.m. - The "end of watch" radio call is always a very emotional moment.

12:14 p.m. - "Megan and the entire family, as the page is turned in this chapter of Aaron's life, you are all owed a debt of sincere gratitude for sharing him with us," said ISP Superintendent Doug Carter.

11:59 a.m. - "Aaron defended the marginalized," Pastor Marlin said. "Aaron didn't care if he got second or if he got eighth as long as we won. From an early age, he felt most comfortable behind the wheel chasing bad guys so the good guys could arrive safely. From an early age, others winning was the real win for Aaron."

11:55 a.m. - "Aaron was a true hero," Pastor Christopher Marlin said as he read a letter from Aaron's friend.

11:44 a.m. - "The three words that come to mind when describing Aaron are humble, servant and hero," said Aaron's cousin, Pastor Christopher Marlin as he read a letter from Aaron's Uncle Tony Marlin.

11:38 a.m. - "It is only fitting that we are honoring a hero, a hero who died not only in the cause of protecting the citizens of Indiana, but a hero who died for all of the citizens of this great country," said Major General R. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard. "His loss occurred for the greater good of humanity."

11:29 a.m. - Gov. Holcomb said:

"Trooper Smith's passing is a stinging reminder of all the risks those who wear the uniform are willing and even wantingly making for us every minute of the day. Sprinting toward danger is not natural for most — in fact, it's reflexive to pull back or to seek inside a protective shell. But it's in the very DNA of our incredible Indiana State Police officers."

He went on to say:

"I pled that we never take for granted the kind of humble Hoosier heroism Aaron displayed, not just that day.... time and time again. I plead that we never stop thanking those here with us today, and those who aren't, who do right in the face of those who do wrong. And that we never forget the extraordinary life Aaron led."

11:26 a.m. - Another look at Trooper Smith's patrol car outside the church.

11:18 a.m. - Gov. Eric Holcomb shared his condolences saying:

“Trooper Smith earned our eternal gratitude. He earned all that we have to give. Learning about Aaron’s upbringing, he seemed to be one of us. But there was just something extra special. … When he took both of those oaths, he became one of you. One of you who stiffened and strengthened that thin blue line. And now, Heaven no longer waits, our – your- Hoosier hero. Because although he has fallen, I know with a hundred percent certainty, he has risen.”

11:15 a.m. - "Amazing Grace" was sung by Chelsea Roller.

11:13 a.m. - Donations in memory of Trooper Aaron N. Smith can be made at Indiana Members Credit Union branches or by calling 800-556-9268, Indiana State Police announced Thursday.

Donations can also be made via PayPal to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization at this link.

11:10 a.m. - Trooper Aaron Smith loved spending time hunting and with his family and friends.

11:08 a.m. - Trooper Smith was killed in the line of duty June 28 while trying to stop a stolen car.

11:05 a.m. - The service is beginning.

"There are no human answers to satisfy the grief," said Major Clifford Pappe, Chaplain with the Indiana National Guard. "Aaron was an example of how we are supposed to serve others."

11:03 a.m. - The white carnations officers are wearing have a red dot in the middle. The flower symbolizes a good life, and the red dot represents his blood that was shed.

11:01 a.m. - The church is filling up with those wanting to pay their respects. The service shoot be starting shortly.

10:54 a.m. - After the funeral service, there will be a procession from Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus to Whiteland High School for the "end of watch" radio call for Trooper Smith.

10:50 a.m. - We are about ten minutes from the start of the service.

10:45 a.m. - Fellow troopers, officers, soldiers, family and friends will soon enter the church.

10:41 a.m. - Trooper Smith car is outside the church and people have been leaving flowers, notes and other offerings of thanks for his sacrifice over the past 24 hours.

10:35 a.m. - Things are running a little behind with the video from inside the church expected to begin around 10:45 a.m.

10:30 a.m. - Officers from across the state and across the country are arriving at the Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus to honor the life of Trooper Aaron Smith.

Here is the schedule for Friday's services:

Funeral: Friday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus located at 1640 W. Stones Crossing Road in Greenwood.

Procession from Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus to Whiteland High School and then to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th St. in Indianapolis.

Trooper Smith will be laid to rest in the Heroes of Public Safety Area at Crown Hill Cemetery. He will receive police and military honors, as he served both as a state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

At the conclusion of the burial service, fellow officers will lay carnations atop his casket. The white carnations will have a red dot in the middle. The flower symbolizes a good life, and the red dot represents his blood that was shed.

Members of the community will be encouraged to line the procession route to honor Smith's service and sacrifice.

Here's detailed information on the procession route:

Start at Emmanuel Church of Greenwood at 1640 West Stones Crossing Road

Exit church lot, and turn west onto West Stones Crossing Road to State Road 135.

South on State Road 135 to Whiteland Road.

East on Whiteland Road to U.S. 31

North on U.S. 31, where the procession will go by Whiteland High School and pass under the Garrison Flag. The route will continue north into Greenwood, then make a small right on to South Madison Avenue.

North on South Madison Avenue to roundabout, first exit east, Smith Valley Road. Continue east on Smith Valley Road, where the route will pass by the neighborhood where Trooper Smith grew up.

East on Smith Valley Road and as you make the curve to left, it turns into northbound South Emerson Avenue.

Continue north on South Emerson Avenue, where the route will pass by Greenwood Airport to the left, to Stop 11 Road.

West on to Stop 11 Road, which turns into East Meridian School Road at East Street. Continue west to State Road 135.

North on State Road 135 to Hanna Avenue.

West on Hanna Avenue to Bluff Road.

North on Bluff Road to where it turns into West Street.

Continue north on West Street, passing IFD Station 13 at West Street and Ohio Street. Continue north on West Street to New York Street.

East on New York Street to Illinois Street.

North on Illinois Street to 34th Street.

West on 34th Street to the entrance to Crown Hill Cemetery.

State police noted that three ramps on central Indiana interstates will be closed during the procession: the ramps from I-65 to Main Street and County Line Road, as well as the ramp from I-70 to West Street in Indianapolis.

Memorial fund established

Smith's service

Trooper Smith also served with the Indiana National Guard since 2011, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. He currently served as a utilities equipment repairer for the 38th Infantry Division, 38th Sustainment Brigade, 190th Transportation Battalion and 1638th Transportation Company.

He earned military awards, including the Army Achievement Award and National Defense Service Medal.

Series of events on June 28

According to court documents, on June 28, state police got a notification from the Flock camera system, which alerted them to a reported stolen vehicle out of Missouri. Trooper Grover Scott spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the McDonald's/BP gas station at 4906 Kentucky Ave. and gave the occupants of the vehicle commands to put their hands out the window. Scott said those in the vehicle complied for several minutes before the driver put the vehicle in reverse and backed into Scott's patrol car before fleeing the scene, striking another vehicle.

Scott and Trooper James Williams began pursuing the vehicle on Kentucky Avenue, then onto Ameriplex Parkway/Ronald Reagan Parkway. Police said the suspect drove over I-70 onto Ronald Reagan Parkway, then made a U-turn at Stafford Road, turning back toward I-70.

According to the documents, as the suspect approached I-70, Trooper Aaron Smith had parked his patrol car with its emergency lights on and retrieved stop sticks from the trunk. As the trooper deployed the stop sticks in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle and end the pursuit, state police said video from a trailing trooper's dashboard camera shows the vehicle veering to the right, striking Smith.

Smith was killed, and the suspect's car crashed. The driver and the two passengers in the car were taken into custody.