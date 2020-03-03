NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A multi-million dollar investment is now expected to bring a facelift to a struggling strip mall in Southern Indiana.

Unlit open signs have somewhat defined the Colonial Manor Shopping Mall in New Albany for years.

"From my memory, it's always been a little on the rougher end. It's always been mostly vacant," said New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten, "You have some smaller shops coming and going but there's no stability in this shopping center."

It has a lot of locked doors and empty spaces.

"It's an area that's needed some improvement," said New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner.

The primarily vacant mall falls in Turner's district. He's also been part of a grassroots group that has been working to clean it up and bring attention to it.

"The crime is getting bad around here, people's cars are getting broken into, there's vandalism and people have just had enough," said Turner. "They've seen investment in other parts of our city but nothing here."

But now that's changing.

A private investor has bought the property and plans to put $6.5 million towards improving it. The investor is Brian Forrest with Hoagland Commercial Realtors. He also developed the Quartermaster Station in Jeffersonville.

New Albany has also pledged $1 million towards the project.

"It's the kind of development that we're really excited about for this area," said Staten.

Staten says the development aligns with the city's goal to bring life along the Charlestown corridor. Last year the city tried to buy the property but it didn't pass the city council.

Looking back now, Councilman Turner says that was a win.

"Anytime you can get a private investment, I think it's always better than having a public investment," he said.

Staten says interior work at Colonial Manor is set to start within a few months.

"You're going to start seeing a whole bunch of stuff here in the next five or six months," he said. "This neighborhood has a whole lot going for it and we're excited to continue the momentum and the progress."

Turner says he's also excited to see the area invested in.

"The most exciting thing is that District 5 is now open for business and I want to see it grow," he said.

