Indiana

Keep these tips in mind for safely shoveling snow

As you prepare for this week's storms, keep in mind that shoveling snow can pose a health risk.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the snow starts to pile up in Indiana this week, many will grab a shovel and get to work.

As you prepare, keep in mind that shoveling snow can pose a health risk.

More than 11,000 people are injured shoveling snow every year.

Shoveling snow can also be a trigger for heart attacks. Here's some tips to help you avoid being one of them:

  • Wear layered clothing that's warm and breathable. 
  • Begin clearing after an inch or two of snow has fallen. Lift with your legs while keeping your back straight. Grab farther down on the shovel so the weight of the snow will feel lighter.
  • When you can, push the snow and don't lift it.
  • Stay hydrated and, of course, stop shoveling if you feel dizzy, nauseated, breathless or experience pain in your back, arms, or shoulders.

RELATED: Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Northwestern Indiana changes to heavy snow later tonight

    

