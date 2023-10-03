Learn the story of Chuck Taylor and his iconic shoes at Indiana Historical Society

The exhibition details the impact the Indiana native had on the sport of basketball.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new exhibit at the Indiana Historical Society pays tribute to a popular shoe with Indiana ties.

It shares the story of Chuck Taylor, who was born in 1901 near Nashville, Indiana and went to high school in Columbus.

The exhibition teaches visitors about Taylor, his iconic Converse All-Star shoe and his influence on basketball.

"He was, of course, a player and a coach, but then when he became a brand ambassador for Converse and he started doing his clinic and spreading the word about basketball, it just became huge," said Jody Blankenship with the Indiana Historical Society. "And that's why Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars became synonymous with basketball."

Taylor was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1969.

You can design your own Chuck Taylors while you're at the museum. Access to the exhibit is included with museum admission and if you wear your Chuck Taylor shoes this month, you get in for $5.