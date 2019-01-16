INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Luke Messer is joining a Washington, D.C., lobbying firm.

Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting announced Tuesday that Messer will be co-leader of its federal advocacy group and advise businesses and others nationwide on federal regulatory and policy developments.

Messer spent six years as the congressman for eastern Indiana's Sixth District before he unsuccessfully sought the Republican U.S. Senate nomination last year.

Messer faced criticism during the Senate campaign for moving his family to the Washington area while maintaining his Indiana residence at his mother's Greensburg home. Messer says he wanted to stay close to his children.

Messer's new job is with the lobbying division of the Faegre Baker Daniels law firm that has a large office in Indianapolis.