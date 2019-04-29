INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of Indianapolis political and civic leaders joined a tribute for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar outside the building where he served as the city's mayor before winning the first of his six Senate terms.

Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett called Lugar an "American statesman" during Monday's ceremony a day after he died at age 87.

Hogsett and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb placed a memorial wreath beside the sign for the Richard G. Lugar Plaza next to the City-County Building. Flags nearby were at half-staff as directed by Holcomb to honor Lugar until the day of his funeral, which hasn't yet been announced.

Lugar was a Republican foreign policy expert who helped spur the dismantling of thousands of former Soviet nuclear weapons. He served in the Senate from 1977 until 2013.

Here's what people are saying about the loss of Richard Lugar:

Vice President Mike Pence:

“Senator Lugar’s contributions to the life of our nation are countless. Richard Lugar was a leader not only in the Senate but also on the world stage, where he worked tirelessly to bring pressure to end apartheid in South Africa and enforce treaties that destroyed Soviet weapons of mass destruction. As the longest serving member of Congress from Indiana, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, he leaves behind a legacy of public service that will inspire Hoosiers for generations.”

Governor Eric Holcomb:

“The world weeps alongside Indiana after just learning we lost one of our best, ever. As an always faithful servant to the highest ideals in every walk of his incredible life, Richard Lugar ran the family farm, charted a new innovative course for Indiana’s capital city, and devoted a record six terms as a U.S. senator to making the world a more prosperous and peaceful place.

He was an officer and gentleman, father and faith leader, a mayor and senator, a diplomat and legendary role model to millions," Holcomb said. "Janet and I are keeping Mrs. Lugar and their wonderful family in our prayers and ask all those touched by his service to join us.”

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats:

“Senator Richard Lugar was a true statesman whose decency and commitment to public service represented the very best of our state of Indiana and the nation. As both mayor (of Indianapolis) and senator, he demonstrated a unique ability to bring people together and forge coalitions to accomplish big things, particularly in foreign policy."