'It's hard to work when there is no work.' Millions in Kentuckiana face eviction if moratorium not extended

The CDC's eviction moratorium will end December 31st, forcing many out of their homes, unless an extension is granted.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — It is a grim reality for many in Kentuckiana. COVID is making it even more difficult for thousands to make ends meet. They're already struggling to have the basic necessities-food, shelter and clothing for themselves and their families.

The shelter situation may get even worse as the federal eviction moratorium deadline looms.

As a young father, Levi Morrow only wants to take care of his wife and child. But the last few months have been trying for Morrow.

"It's hard to work when there is no work," said Morrow

In March, due to COVID, he was furloughed from his job at DeGrella. Eager to find work again, he started applying and searching for new jobs, but none have panned out due to company layoffs, budget cuts and new restrictions. Without a steady income, Morrow is now $1300 behind in rent.

"Ever since that is has been hard to get a job because I will get hired somewhere, but they will say they have to let me go because of the COVID situation," Morrow said.

"Because of what is going on, I am not able to give my son and my wife what they need and we are probably going to end up getting evicted because of it," said Murrow. "I struggle to put food on the table most of the time."

The federal moratorium on evictions ends December 31. Many like Morrow are unsure if they'll be able to make the rent payment.

"To be honest probably not. That is something I am going to have to figure out then you know? Murrow said.

An extension to the moratorium would give Murrow and others in similar situations some hope.

"Well, that would honestly save me in so many ways, and it would save so many other people too."

Murrow said he believes there will be a big problem if the moratorium isn't extended.

"This could be a crisis, and it is going to be. If there is not an extension, the homeless population is going to grow."

An estimated 11 to 13 million renter households are at risk of eviction, according to Stout, an investment bank and global advisory firm. It predicts there could be as many as 6.4 million potential eviction filings by Jan. 1, 2021 if the CDC moratorium is lifted.

As of right now, conversations continue at the federal level about whether more assistance will come, but nothing has been decided yet.