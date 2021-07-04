People in Johnson County said they hardly noticed anything had changed Tuesday in regards to the mask mandate.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some business owners said they were nervous about how Tuesday would go, following the Indiana’s repeal of the mask mandate.

While most counties say they act in concert with the governor’s advisory, the choice is still left to individual businesses to decide whether or not to institute a mask policy.

13News talked to about half a dozen workers at businesses in Johnson County, who all reported no issues around masks among customers.

“We’re going to see how it goes, but for now we’re going to keep it,” said Terri Hollon, a hairstylist at Wavelengths Hair Design in Greenwood.

Hollon said she wouldn’t get in an argument with anyone who refuses, but by now her customers know better.

“I have a grandson that is immune-compromised, so most of my clients know that so they kind of just expect to wear the mask,” said Hollon.

In most big box stores, customers are still required to wear a mask.

