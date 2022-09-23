2 people in Indiana fentanyl trafficking ring indicted by federal grand jury

According to the DOJ, two young children found fentanyl-laced pills stored in one of the defendant's bedrooms. Both suffered a fentanyl overdose, but one died.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two Evansville residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in the death of a toddler and a non-fatal overdose of an infant.

In a press release, the Department of Justice said Arcinial Watt, 34, acquired a large amount of fentanyl-laced pills from an unknown supplier. Watt allegedly stored the pills in a bedroom he shared with his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jazmynn Brown. The DOJ says Brown planned to sell the pills to her own customers.

Authorities say that last October, two children living at the home -- a three-year-old girl and a one-year-old girl -- found some of the fentanyl-laced pills stored inside the bedroom. They both suffered a fentanyl overdose.

The three-year-old girl was pronounced dead the following day. The one-year-old was taken to the hospital and placed on a Narcan drip, she survived.

During the investigation, investigators seized over 5,000 fentanyl-laced pills, over $30,000 in cash and a firearm. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person. One kilogram could kill up to 50,000 people.

"This did not need to happen," Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said. "A toddler is dead, and a baby was hospitalized because of the greed and utter disregard for human life displayed by those who traffic drugs in our community."

Both Watt and Brown are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

Watt is also charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

If convicted on both conspiracy charges, Watt and Brown could face 20 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, and at least five years of probation following their release. Watt could face an additional 10 years to life in prison, another $10 million fine and at least five years of probation following release for the distribution charge.

