On the steps of Jeffersonville City Hall, Evan Stoner is still fighting for what he says are basic human rights.

“Currently in the state of Indiana you can be fired for being a lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender,” Stoner said.

Stoner says, since the state won't take action to protect its residents it’s up to municipalities and local governments to start the discussion on LGBTQIA rights.

Stoner is no stranger to this fight, but he says this year he's got a new approach.

“The mayor’s office is right there and I want to add another tool in the toolbox when they go out and we seek business and we seek economic development for the city of Jeffersonville having a fairness ordinance and having those include laws on the books that is this is why you should bring your business to Jeffersonville” Stoner expressed.

WHAS11’s Paulina Bucka reached out to Mayor Mike Moore for a comment on his opinion on the matter. He says right now until his office sees the language in the ordinance, he isn't willing to comment.

So how do you start a conversation with a city government?

Stoner says, by going straight to the source, each city council member one by one.

“I'm not here to make a demand to the city council or city council members or to persuade or push anybody's belief systems what I think needs to happen this time in 2020 is to have a community conversation to let everyone have their voices heard” Stoner explained.

He says he's not trying to politicize his efforts, rather start a conversation with residents, no matter which side of the aisle they fall on this issue.

“We want to hear your voice that’s exactly what freedom sounds like,” Stoner said.

This is the first event of a series of events that are up for public comment in the coming weeks.

Evan does say, he's hoping to have this ordinance passed by June 5, 2020, that’s the day before Jeffersonville pride in 2020.

