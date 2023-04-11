RICHMOND, Ind. — Several departments are battling a large warehouse fire in Wayne County. Wayne County Emergency Management said the fire is at 358 NW F Street in Richmond.
Richmond Mayor David Snow said the fire is at a recycling processing facility. Mayor Snow said no injuries have been reported.
Emergency crews are asking anyone within a half mile of the fire location to evacuate.
Those outside of the half-mile radius are asked to shelter in place and turn off HVAC units.
The Indiana State Police and Wayne County Sheriff's Department are assisting with evacuations.