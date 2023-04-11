x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana

Evacuations ordered as massive fire burns in Indiana

The Richmond Fire Department said the fire at a warehouse on NW F Street.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Several departments are battling a large warehouse fire in Wayne County. Wayne County Emergency Management said the fire is at 358 NW F Street in Richmond.

Richmond Mayor David Snow said the fire is at a recycling processing facility. Mayor Snow said no injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are asking anyone within a half mile of the fire location to evacuate. 

Those outside of the half-mile radius are asked to shelter in place and turn off HVAC units.

The Indiana State Police and Wayne County Sheriff's Department are assisting with evacuations. 

More Videos

In Other News

Metro Council Chat | Meet Councilman Dan Seum, Jr. (R) Dist. 13

Before You Leave, Check This Out