New Albany Police investigating deadly shooting on Erni Ave.

Chief Todd Bailey said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. A man was killed and a woman was injured.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany Police said they are investigating a homicide after a shooting Sunday night.

In a release Monday morning, Chief Todd Bailey with the New Albany Police Department said a shooting in the 300 block of Erni Ave. was reported around 9 p.m. on April 18.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and a woman who had been injured. Bailey said the woman's injuries were "unrelated to gunfire."

Both people were taken to the hospital where the man later died. The woman is reported to be stable. Their identities have not been released.

Chief Bailey said no additional details were available at this time and the investigation will be handled by the New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Division.

"It is too early in the investigative process to speculate on what led to the incident," Chief Bailey said in a statement.

The release said no further information would be released until at least noon Monday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.