Republican Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Erin Houchin has won election to the U.S. House in Indiana's 9th Congressional District.

The former Indiana state senator defeated teacher and Democratic challenger Matt Fyfe.

Houchin left her state Senate seat after eight years.

She campaigned on her “pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and always backing the blue.”

According to her campaign website, Houchin expressed she address runaway spending, inflation and illegal immigration.

