x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Indiana

Mask discontent could snarl Indiana governor's reelection

Some longtime reliable Republican voters complain Holcomb’s coronavirus orders have been “overbearing."
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Gov. Eric Holcomb wears a mask in Kokomo, Ind. Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can't be maintained. The order will take effect Monday July 27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Discontent among some conservatives about Gov. Eric Holcomb's statewide mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions poses a possible disruption to his reelection campaign. 

Some longtime reliable Republican voters complain Holcomb’s coronavirus orders have been “overbearing" and say they intend to support Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater. 

Holcomb defends the mask order has helping keep the coronavirus spread in check. Libertarians say they've been inundated with support recently, while Holcomb's campaign says the governor will keep following the advice of medical experts. 

Democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers has called for tougher enforcement of the mask order.

Related Articles