Mask discontent could snarl Indiana governor's reelection

INDIANAPOLIS — Discontent among some conservatives about Gov. Eric Holcomb's statewide mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions poses a possible disruption to his reelection campaign.

Some longtime reliable Republican voters complain Holcomb’s coronavirus orders have been “overbearing" and say they intend to support Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater.

Holcomb defends the mask order has helping keep the coronavirus spread in check. Libertarians say they've been inundated with support recently, while Holcomb's campaign says the governor will keep following the advice of medical experts.