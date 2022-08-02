INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a "Grown Up" party for the end of summer.
Adults 21-and-over will be able to dance with dinos, learn about the science of beer, team up with friends to test athletic ability and eat and drink a libation or two along the way.
The party will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
All floors of the museum will be open along with the outdoor Sports Legends Experience.
Other special activities include:
- Walking the red carpet
- Silent Disco with DJ Big Baby
- Have lots of laughs with Comedy Sportz: Improv Comedy with a Twist
- Enjoy beer tastings at the "Science of Alcohol" mixology sessions hosted by Sun King Brewing and Republic National Distributing Company.
- Sample different bourbons
- Snap a selfie with the Circle City Ghostbusters
- Paint a canvas with our Visiting Artists
Food vendors include:
- Amazing Hazel's
- Arni's
- Bibibop Asian Grill
- Cretia Cakes
- Donatos Pizza
- HercuLean Meal Prep
- Joella's Hot Chicken
- Nameless Catering
- Pure Eating Way
- Small Batch Soup by Soupremacy
- Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery
- Titus Bakery
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. All proceeds benefit The Children’s Museum Fund.