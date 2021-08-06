Medical records reveal more about hours leading up to death of Louisville woman in custody

Ta’Neasha Chappell fell ill while incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in Indiana. Hours later, she died at a nearby hospital.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Newly obtained medical records shed more light on the day Ta’Neasha Chappell died.

In July, the 23-year-old Louisville woman fell ill while incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in Indiana. Hours later, she died at a nearby hospital.

EMS records show Chappell was speaking and had a strong pulse when she was loaded into the ambulance. Paramedics described her skin and eyes as showing yellow discoloration, and they noted a large bump on her forehead. They kept her in handcuffs and ankle restraints for the ride to the hospital and didn't use lights or sirens.

For Chappell's family, the records bring more questions than answers.

"How did they make it non-emergency?” Chappell’s sister, Ronesha Murell, asked. “Why would they transport her non-emergency? Her problems were life-threatening. Like how?”

Attorneys representing Chappell's family tell WHAS11 they are waiting for autopsy results to learn her cause of death.

Indiana State Police continue to investigate.

