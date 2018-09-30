KOKOMO, Indiana (AP) - Corporate America is delving deeper into the health care its workers receive instead of just giving employees an insurance card and a list of doctors to visit.

More companies are opening clinics on or near their worksites to make sure workers get annual physicals and other care, often at little or no cost to the employee.

The National Business Group on Health says 56 percent of large employers will have such health centers by 2019, up from 47 percent in 2016.

Benefits experts say they see this trend in smaller companies too.

Companies say they're willing to absorb the short-term cost of opening these clinics to improve employee health and pare corporate medical costs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.