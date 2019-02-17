FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A Subway employee's quick actions may have saved an Indiana business from serious smoke and fire damage on Saturday.

According to Sgt. Ryan Houchen from the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, a worker from the restaurant at 704 Highlander Point Drive in Floyds Knobs called 911 around 11:30 a.m. and reported seeing smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, Georgetown Township Fire Protection District, Greenville Volunteer Fire Department, New Chapel Fire Company, and New Chapel EMS responded to the call.

Seven minutes after the initial dispatch, crews from GRFPD and LTFPD arrived on the scene.

They detected smoke coming from the second floor and, after gaining access, saw flames coming from the office area on the west side of the building.

Officials say that the fire was small and was quickly extinguished. The office suffered minimal smoke and fire damage "thanks to the quick thinking of the Subway employee and response by the fire departments involved."

Sgt. Houchen says that the office where the fire was found was set to open on March 2nd, but the opening has been delayed until repairs can be completed. Other businesses within the building were not damaged.

He also noted that an office directly across the hall from the fire sustained no damage because the door to that office was shut. The Lafayette Township Fire Protection District provided video showing the office that was not damaged.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and no one was injured.