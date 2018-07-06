CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- An employee at Clarksville’s Roosters American Restaurant, located at 1601 Greentree Blvd., has tested positive for Hepatitis A, according to the Clark County Health Department.

Consumers who dined at this establishment on May 16, 2018 may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

The CCHD said, based on their investigation there is low risk for transmission of Hep A for this occurrence. Clark County is within a defined Hepatitis A outbreak area. Those who want to be vaccinated should visit their primary care provider, walk-in clinics available at retail outlets (minute clinics), a pharmacy with a vaccinating pharmacist, or the Clark County Health Department Clinic can provide some insured populations with the vaccine as well.

Roosters helped the health department by providing records, interviews, and developing an effective sanitation plan. During the CCHD’s investigation the food handling area was examined and interviews were conducted with the infected food handler, coworkers, and supervisors. Factors considered include the food handler’s self-assessment, assessments obtained from supervisors or coworkers, whether the food handler had bowel movements (especially diarrhea) while at work, presence of medical conditions that might make hygiene more difficult to maintain, glove use, availability of functioning handwashing facilities, hygiene training, and previous assessments of sanitation practices in the facility.

If symptoms develop they usually appear two to six weeks after infection and can include:

-fever

-loss of appetite

-grey stools

-fatigue

-abdominal pain

-vomiting

-dark urine

-nausia

-joint pain

If you develop any of these symptoms you should visit your healthcare provider for medical treatment.

Hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter—even in microscopic amounts—from contact with objects, food, or drinks contaminated by feces or stool from an infected person. The following are points of transmission:

• An infected person does not wash his/her hands properly after going to the bathroom and then touches objects or food

• A caregiver does not properly wash his or her hands after changing diapers or cleaning up the stool of an infected person

• Someone engages in sexual activities with an infected person

• Foods prepared or served by an infected person(s)

• Exposure to stool or blood of an infected person(s)

• Persons who inject drugs

If you identify in one of these high-risk groups, please consider seeking out a Hepatitis A vaccine. The best way to prevent Hepatitis A is by getting the vaccine. Children in kindergarten through Grade 3 have likely been immunized against Hepatitis A. Older children and adults may not have been immunized and are urged to check their vaccination status.



