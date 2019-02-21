JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — (WHAS11) -- A man has died after he was found unconscious at a Jeffersonville workplace.

According to Justin Ames from the Jeffersonville Fire Department, the department received a call from the Valmont Coatings Gateway Galvanizing Facility on Brown Foreman Road just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 20.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man in his forties who was unconscious and unresponsive. Working with New Chapel EMS, they took life-saving measures and transported the man to University of Louisville Hospital.

The man was still showing signs of life when he arrived at the hospital.

The man died, according to the Indiana Department of Labor's Stephanie McFarland.

It is unclear what happened to the employee, but the incident is under investigation. The man has not been identified.

According to their website, Valmont Coatings is a "leading provider of hot dip galvanizing and protective coating services."

