Floyd County police looking for driver who damaged basketball court

The sheriff's department said thousands of dollars of damage were left behind after a driver drove onto the Elliot Basketball Court on Jan. 18.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Floyd County Sheriff's Department is searching for a person who caused some serious damage to a community basketball court Monday night.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, surveillance video shows a vehicle driving onto the Elliot and Sue Phillips Pavilion basketball court at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 18.

By driving onto the court and "doing a burnout," the department said the vehicle caused thousands of dollars of damage to the court.

The department posted two images of the suspected vehicle, which appears to be a dark, four-door car. An official description of the make and model have not been released. The license plate is not clear enough to read through the surveillance photos.

According to the photos, there were several people on the court when the driver drove onto it. If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact the Floyd County Sheriff's Department at 812-948-5407.

The Elliot and Sue Phillips Pavilion is named after a longtime Southern Indiana businessman who developed a large portion of Charlestown Road. The basketball court is under a roof and has electric lighting.

The Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park is located at 4400 Lewis Endres Pkwy off of Charlestown Rd. in New Albany, Ind. The park also the location of the Romeo Langford Basketball Court and KFC Amphitheater.

