East Washington School Corp. cancels school Monday due to water shortage

A large water leak in the area has left the Indiana school district without enough water to conduct the school day.

PEKIN, Ind. — A school district in southern Indiana will not have classes Monday due to a water shortage.

The East Washington School Corporation in Pekin, Indiana posted the alert on their website and social media pages on Aug. 16.

According to Network Administrator Adam Stempowski, a recent water main break led to a shortage of water in the district and school has been canceled.

The district did not say if classes were set to resume Tuesday.

