Five suspected motorcycle club members arrested following deadly shooting in Indiana

Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said several men intended to attack another man in his home. One of the suspects was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men have been arrested following a break-in and deadly shooting in Dupont, Indiana.

Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots at a home in the area early June 22.

Police believe that six men went to another man's house to physically attack and steal from him. Five of the men were armed when they entered the home.

One of the suspects, identified as Dustin Lindner from Georgetown, Kentucky, was shot and killed. The other five men were arrested. The intended target, who has not been identified, was not injured.

The suspects are allegedly part of two different motorcycle clubs. Sutter said they were angry at the victim because he "had patches and tattoos of those clubs but was not a member."

The five men arrested have been identified as Jason Brewer, Gary Fletcher, David Faulkner, Michael Karnuth and Jordan Lowe. They are facing a variety of charges including murder, attempted burglary, obstruction of justice and criminal gang enhancement.

