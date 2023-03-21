$300K in energy bill assistance available for some Hoosiers

Qualifying Duke Energy Indiana customers can apply now to use the "Share the Light Fund".

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — More than $300,000 in financial assistance is available to some Hoosiers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills.

The funding is made possible through Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund, which gives people the opportunity to request financial assistance as well as request to give financial assistance.

Qualifying Duke Energy Indiana customers could receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account, according to a Duke Energy press release.

Duke Energy in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association aims to distribute assistance funds to those in need.

Customers can contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

Anyone interested in helping their neighbors in need will soon be able to easily make a donation to the Share the Light Fund by rounding up their monthly bill amount to the nearest dollar.

In an effort to expand support for low-income customers, Duke Energy Indiana will also begin reducing the security deposit amount for customers eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

When Indiana’s winter disconnection moratorium ends on March 15, LIHEAP-qualified customers carrying a past-due balance will be auto-enrolled in a special, extended installment plan.

