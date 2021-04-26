'We're talking extremely intoxicated': DUI arrests prompts Indiana police department to sound the alarm

The Seymour Police Department is asking for residents to call the police if they can not find a ride home.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — In a Facebook post, the Seymour Police Department sounded the alarm about the number of DUI arrests that have been made recently.

"Near the tune of about four per night last weekend," the post read.

It's a trend they do not want to see. Since January 1, 2021, there have been 43 DUI's in Seymour. From April 15th to April 18th, six DUI's were handed out, something Seymour Police Department PIO Jeremy Helmsing says is unheard of in Seymour.

Seymour's population is about 20,000 people, according to its website.

"We aren't talking about they had a little too much to drink, maybe an extra beer or two, we are talking about being extremely intoxicated," he said.

Helmsing says Seymour typically averages between 5-8 DUI's a month but that's not the case right now.

"Just to put it in perspective, we have had just about as many DUI's on the weekend, in the first two weeks than we usually have for an entire month," he said.

Helmsing said right now Seymour PD is seeing an increase of drunk drivers from Thursday-Sunday each week, but he doesn't know why people are choosing to get behind the wheel.

He thinks loosening COVID restrictions may be playing a part but he also noted crime in general increases in the springtime.

Currently, Seymour doesn't have any rideshare options available for residents.

The Seymour Police Department is asking for residents to call the police if they can not find a ride home.

